Top L.A. Police Union Official Tells Officers to Go Somewhere They’re Appreciated

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

2:10 PM – Monday, July 17, 2023

The Vice President of the Los Angeles Police Protective League tells officers to go somewhere they’re appreciated.

The comment came from Jerretta Sandoz in a Facebook thread last month that was recently reviewed by the Los Angeles Times. It has since been deleted, but the outlet reported that Sandoz instructed officers who were leaving the department to find jobs in cities where they’re appreciated.

“Go somewhere that respects the work you do and you don’t have to beg for a great contract,” Sandoz wrote. “Go somewhere that has a city council or city manager that openly acknowledges the great work you do, go somewhere that doesn’t have Two or more City Council members who hate you.”

In a follow up with the Times, Sandoz clarified her comments came in response to a thread where officers stated they were already leaving the department. Nevertheless, Sandoz assured she stood by every word.

During an interview with KTLA back in May, Sandoz said the LAPD cannot retain or recruit officers.

“Other agencies that offer higher incentives and better working conditions that’s where officers are fleeing to, and it’s sad,” Sandoz said.

The LAPPL’s contract with the city expired on June 30th and negotiators have continued to push for salary increases, but the department is losing more officers than it can recruit. The LAPD has roughly 1,000 less officers than it did in 2019.

Chief Michel Moore has previously said efforts to increase recruitment include improving marketing strategies, making sure they have the right incentives, and to improve the time it takes to process applicants. He also pointed out how “there is a scarcity of qualified applicants across America for policing.

Officials also recently told the Times that they’re making progress toward reaching a tentative agreement, one which will supposedly make recruiting new officers more competitive and keep those who are thinking of fleeing.

Police departments across the nation have come under intense scrutiny since the 2020 death of George Floyd, followed by nationwide calls to defund the police.

Several officers from the LAPD and the Police Union also recently filed a lawsuit against the owner of a website who posted bounties or the killing of thousands of officers, after the department mistakenly released their personal information online.

Meanwhile in the wake of a hiring crisis, the department’s recent recruiting process has raised concern. Sources familiar with the matter told KTTV news the outlet has lowered its standards.

“They’re not waiting for the best possible candidate to come by. Almost feels like they don’t have that time to do it. They want to meet the numbers now… The physical fitness qualifiers, you’re supposed to have at least 50% to get into the academy. We’re now hiring people with 40, 30, and in some cases lower than 10% physical scores.”

Despite a shortage of officers the department continues to tout data showing the city has seen a moderate drop in crime, such as violent crime, homicides, and hate crimes, which have all dropped in 2023 compared to the same time last year.

