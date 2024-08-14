Tim Walz Agrees To CBS News’ VP Debate With JD Vance, JD Yet To Respond

(L) Minnesota Governor and Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Walz speaks at the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Convention at the Los Angeles Convention Center in Los Angeles, California, on August 13, 2024. (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images) / (R) Republican vice presidential candidate, Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) speaks at NMC-Wollard Inc. / Wollard International on August 07, 2024 in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. (Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

5:35 PM – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, who was selected as Vice President Kamala Harris’s vice presidential pick for her 2024 presidential campaign, agreed to debate GOP vice presidential nominee JD Vance. It is scheduled to take place in New York City on October 1st, hosted by CBS News.

However, former President Donald Trump’s campaign team has not yet officially confirmed the date, raising some questions about Vance’s (R-Ohio.) involvement.

Nevertheless, Vance’s X (Twitter) account posted on Wednesday, saying, “Hi Tim, I thank you for your [military] service. But you shouldn’t have lied about it. You shouldn’t have said you went to war when you didn’t. Nor should you have said that you didn’t know your unit was going to Iraq. Happy to discuss more in a debate.”

CBS News suggested four dates earlier in the day for a debate between the two vice presidential candidates: September 17th, September 24th, October 1st, and October 8th.

The October 1st date was quickly accepted by the Harris-Walz campaign.

The vice president debate date has been uncertain since CBS News first invited the two presidential campaigns to the event in the spring. In May, the Biden campaign hinted that Vice President Kamala Harris, who was still Biden’s running mate at the time, could be willing to challenge the Republican nominee for vice president.

“We look forward to their responses and providing voters with an opportunity to hear directly from the vice-presidential candidates,” CBS News stated.

