Michigan: Father Of Two Fatally Shot After His Daughter Touched Neighbor’s Yard ‘Mulch’

6:14 PM – Wednesday, August 14, 2024

A father of two was fatally shot by a neighbor after his young daughter reportedly “touched mulch” in the neighbor’s front yard during a family walk, sparking a disastrous argument.

Just before noon on Saturday, Fox 2 Detroit reported that Nathan Morris, 35, was on a walk with his wife and daughters, ages 2 and 5, when he got into a fight with his neighbor, Deveraux Christopher Johnson, 47.

Johnson was extremely upset that Morris’s daughter “touched the mulch” on his property, prompting him to lose his temper.

“The neighbor took a gun out and started threatening the family,” a post by the Michigan GOP said. “Nathan sent his family home and said that he would try and [defuse] the situation, but instead was shot and killed.”

According to prosecutors, soon after, Johnson fired multiple shots, killing Morris, who was unarmed and wanted to talk things out.

However, upon arrival, Canton police officers found that the suspect had barricaded himself inside his home. They also found Morris laying in the street, suffering from a gunshot wound, with blood dripping from his clothes.

Morris was quickly brought to a hospital, but authorities say that he passed away an hour or so later.

After receiving multiple orders to surrender from a police speaker, Johnson finally gave up and was taken into custody. He was charged with first-degree murder, in addition to two counts of felony firearm charges.

Morris, who worked at Ford as an engineer, recently became interested in politics and was affiliated with the Michigan GOP in Wayne.

“Nathan is one of those few guys who are near perfect. He would do no harm and think no harm. He is just an amazing and gentle soul. He will be missed dearly,” the Michigan GOP wrote in their statement.

According to witnesses who spoke with the press, Johnson had a history of attacking police officers and other neighbors on several other occasions. He also has previous criminal sexual conduct charges from the 1990s. He is now being held without bond.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court on August 23rd and the prosecutor’s office is requesting a competency hearing for him.

