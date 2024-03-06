Tim Tebow Testifies Before Congress, Speaking On Child Exploitation And Human Trafficking

House Judiciary Committee Hears Holds Hearing On Combatting Child Sex Abuse With Testimony From Tim Tebow WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 6: Tim Tebow testifies before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance on Capitol Hill on March, 6 2024 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

3:56 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Tim Tebow, a former NFL quarterback, spoke before Congress on the subject of human trafficking as well as strategies to stop the rise of child exploitation.

On Wednesday, Tebow visited Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., where he proposed legislation, “to enhance the capability to identify and locate the more than 50,000 unidentified children who are being abused, raped and tortured.”

“To sum it up, we strive to fight for people who can’t fight for themselves,” Tebow said.

The former NFL star emphasized that there needed to be more precautions enacted in order to inhibit the online distribution of child sexual abuse material (CSAM) during the hearing before the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Federal Government Surveillance.

Tebow also sobbed during his introductory remarks as he began reading a letter that a victim of sexual abuse had personally written to him.

“Rescue me. Help me. Monsters are chasing. Can’t you see? Monsters are whispering. Can’t you hear? Monsters are shouting you are nothing. Can’t you feel my pain?” Tebow read.

He implored lawmakers to support and approve a bill that would create and fund a rescue squad, the mission of which would be to locate and rescue children who are being sexually abused and exploited. He applied pressure for lawmakers to act swiftly.

“But if all we do today is speak, all I do is speak, I also missed the mark. We have to do more than just talk about it. We have to act on it and be about it,” Tebow said.

Tebow is the founder of the Tim Tebow Foundation, which is a Christian organization that works to protect vulnerable and abused children.

