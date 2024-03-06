Pennsylvania: 8 Injured In Shooting At SEPTA Bus Stop In Philadelphia, Police Search For Gunmen

(Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:15 PM – Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Eight teenagers were reportedly shot at a SEPTA bus stop in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and police are now searching for multiple gunmen that nearby witnesses reported seeing.

On Wednesday, as Northeast High School students were waiting for the bus at 3 p.m. local time in the city’s Burholme neighborhood, gunfire broke out, injuring at least eight teens.

The police commissioner of Philadelphia, Kevin Bethel, reported that three gunmen had jumped out of a vehicle that was nearby to a Dunkin’ Donuts and then began shooting, injuring the students,

The victims were reportedly ages 15 to 17.

A local hospital who took in the victims reported that one of the teenagers is said to be severely injured. The other seven victims are now in stable condition.

Bethel also stated that at least 30 gunshots were fired during the violent incident.

According to authorities, police are now searching for the driver of a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with paper tags that was holding the three shooters. The suspects were last seen “driving toward Cheltenham Township across a bridge” while wearing masks.

After hearing the gunshots, an unidentified woman who works at a nearby restaurant, Quaker Diner, ran outside to see what was happening. She quickly assisted the victims until police and paramedics arrived.

“These children are dying every day out here, somebody’s got to do something. This doesn’t happen in this neighborhood,” the woman told reporters.

The Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority also reported that during the shooting, flying bullets had struck two buses, a “Route-67 bus and a Route-18 bus.” SEPTA announced that there have been no reports so far of any injuries to passengers or employees.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

