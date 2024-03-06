Man Willingly Receives 217 COVID-19 Vaccinations

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

3:11 PM -Wednesday, March 6, 2024

With vaccine usage beginning to slow down across the globe, a 62-year-old German man intentionally received 217 doses of COVID-19 vaccines within 29 months.

The vaccinations allegedly took place outside of a clinical study, and after hearing the news, scientists at Friedrich-Alexander-Universität Erlangen-Nürnberg (FAU) wanted to study how the vaccinations affected his immune system.

A public prosecutor in Magdeburg, Germany, opened a fraud investigation related to the man’s vaccinations, which confirmed that he purportedly received 130 shots in nine months.

The heavily-vaccinated man claimed that he had not experienced any negative side effects from his shots, and he even provided blood and saliva samples to the researchers. Additionally, he allowed scientists to look into his health records to better understand the effects of the immunizations and how they could later affect his immune system.

During the study, the man received two additional COVID-19 vaccine shots, even though it “was against the advice” of the scientists involved. They used his blood and saliva samples to compare his antibody levels to a group of 29 people who had three doses of mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, according to the study.

“It was unclear in which direction the 200 vaccinations would go,” said Dr. Kilian Schober, the study’s lead author and group leader at the Institute for Clinical Microbiology, Immunology, and Hygiene in Erlangen at FAU.

Furthermore, the man’s antibody levels after his “214th vaccination” registered the highest, and again three days after his 215th vaccination. However, his 217th vaccination showed just a small increase in antibodies.

In the study, researchers also reportedly checked the levels of a variety of cell types in his immune system responses, with some increasing as his vaccinations went up, but many of the levels stayed in line with the 29-person group.

“In summary, our case report shows that SARS-CoV-2 hypervaccination did not lead to adverse events and increased the quantity of spike-specific antibodies and T cells without having a strong positive or negative effect on the intrinsic quality of adaptive immune responses,” the study reads. “While we found no signs of SARS-CoV-2 breakthrough infections in [the man] to date, it cannot be clarified whether this is causally related to the hypervaccination regimen.”

“Importantly, we do not endorse hyper-vaccination as a strategy to enhance adaptive immunity,” they note.

