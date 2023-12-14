Threads Officially Launches Platform In Europe

In this photo illustration, the Threads logo is displayed on a cell phone on July 05, 2023 in San Anselmo, California. Instagram parent company Meta is set to release Threads on July 6, a potential rival to Twitter, the fledgling social media app run by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:35 AM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

Meta has announced that their social media platform Threads is now available in Europe.

Mark Zuckerberg made the announcement via a post on Threads on Thursday saying, “Today we’re opening Threads to more countries in Europe. Welcome everyone 👋,” he wrote.

Threads teased the European Union launch earlier this week by showing a countdown timer to residents in Europe who visited the site.

This comes after Zuckerberg launched Threads in July as a sister platform to Facebook and Instagram, which critics believe is a very similar platform to Elon Musk’s X app(formerly Twitter).

As of October, Threads grew to almost 100 million monthly active users, according to Zuckerberg.

Additionally, the Meta CEO said Threads has begun experimenting with ActivityPub integration. This way, the posts originally published on the Meta-owned social media network could appear on compatible decentralized networks.

He has stated before that he is hoping to grow Threads to more than 1 billion users worldwide in the future.

Threads in the past few months has added new features including a desktop version, a following feed and, more recently, topic tags which is very similar to platform X.

Meanwhile, Instagram’s CEO Adam Mosseri, who also helps run Threads, said Tuesday that the company plans on extending fact checking in the new year.

