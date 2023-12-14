13-Year-Old Charged For Plotting Mass Shooting At Ohio Synagogue

Bullet shells are left at a Star of David memorial on December 1, 2023 in Urim, Israel. The Star of David memorial was built to commemorate the victims of the October 7th attacks. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

12:19 PM – Thursday, December 14, 2023

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with allegedly crafting “a detailed plan” to carry out a mass shooting at a synagogue in Canton, Ohio.

Advertisement

The suspect, whose name was not released due to his age, revealed his plans to shoot up Temple Israel while on the online chat platform Discord. The platform has also previously been utilized by mass shooters in the past to discuss their plans.

“Discord’s Counter-Extremism analysts proactively detected, removed, and reported this user to the FBI’s National Threat Operations Center, which is what led to the user’s arrest. We have a zero-tolerance policy against hate and violent extremism, and when we see it, we take immediate action. It is a top priority for Discord to ensure a safe experience for our users,” John Redgrave, Discord’s vice president of trust & safety stated.

The sheriff’s office discovered the plan on September 1st.

Officials quickly notified the school system, “which caused significant public alarm within those agencies,” the filing said. The boy was immediately taken into custody.

It is unclear if there were any weapons on the teen while he was arrested or if his threats and remarks were serious.

The suspect appeared in a pre-trial hearing on November 20th. He was charged with two misdemeanors, inducing panic and with disorderly conduct. His full trial is set to begin on December 20th. The teen has yet to enter a plea.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!