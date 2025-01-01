The New Year Is Here: What Laws Are Going Into Effect In 2025?

(L-Top) A customer shops for a pistol at Freddie Bear Sports sporting goods store in Tinley Park, Illinois. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images) / (L-Bottom) Cartons of eggs are seen for sale. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images) / (R-Top) A sign reading “sorry temporarily closed” is seen behind a shattered glass of a storefront. (Photo by JOHANNES EISELE/AFP via Getty Images) / (R-Bottom) the logos of social media applications. (Photo Illustration by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

6:06 PM – Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Throughout the United States, certain policies and laws in a number of states will undoubtedly change in 2025. Let’s break down some changes that are coming your way, depending on where you live.

Advertisement

In addition to a hectic election year, as well as the chaotic and perilous first day in the new year, a number of states rushed through their own legislative sessions, enacting legislation to address everything from limitations on the kind of eggs that may be sold, to sanctions for those found guilty of large-scale smash-and-grab robberies.



A number of new bills will be working to combat rising crime by imposing much tougher penalties for criminals, continuing the reversal of criminal justice reform that has been taking place over the past few years. It seems as though Democrat officials’ so-called “soft on crime” approach has only resulted in more American citizens, and non-citizens, taking advantage of the system while prompting crime rates to become uncontrollable and detrimental to society more than ever.

However, critics argue that it’s more important to give a prior criminal a chance to rehabilitate themselves and that we should only lock up the worst of the worst, leaving more room in prisons and jails.

Left-wing gun control activists have also praised a slew of recently enacted bills that are said to inform the public about “possible dangers” of firearm ownership, which conservatives highlight as a Constitutional right, and the importance of keeping firearms in a secure location.

Here are some laws that will be going into effect in January 2025:

California has enacted a number of laws that tightened gun control restrictions, one of which mandates that booklets explaining the dangers and justifications of gun ownership be given to consumers. Threats “motivated by hate” will also be taken into account by the state when determining whether to issue a gun violence restraining order. California has also enacted legislation that toughens penalties for widespread “smash-and-grab” retail theft.

Another new law involves state-chartered banks not being allowed to charge fees for withdrawals that are denied right away, even when there is insufficient funds. It includes California-regulated financial institutions, which are often smaller banks.

SB-1075 will cap credit union overdraft fees for insufficient cash at $14.

SB-1144 mandates that online marketplaces, such as Facebook Marketplace and eBay, begin gathering data on large, third-party sellers. Law enforcement can use this information to combat organized retail theft. July marks the start of this.

_________________________________________________________________________

On January 1st, Colorado will mandate that, with few exceptions, any handgun in an unattended car must be locked in a hard-sided container out of plain sight.

In July, anyone wishing to apply for a concealed carry permit will also need to complete an eight-hour training course, according to state officials.

All eggs sold in Colorado must originate from a facility free of cages as of January 1st. An animal welfare group threatened to propose a ballot measure if lawmakers didn’t, which is what happened when the legislature passed the measure. Additionally, Colorado egg farmers that have more than 3,000 hens are required by law to maintain a cage-free environment.

_________________________________________________________________________

In New Hampshire, Second Amendment gun rights are being strengthened. By outlawing the use of certain merchant category codes—a measure supported by the National Rifle Association and present in over a dozen other states—the state is strengthening privacy protections surrounding gun regulations. Additionally, New Hampshire prohibits companies from requiring workers to keep their firearms in locked cars. On January 1st, this legislation will take effect.

The bulk of New Hampshire’s bail reform bill will also take effect on January 1st, and certain criminal suspects are held in custody for a longer time frame.

Additionally, as of Wednesday, all New Hampshire-registered boats must have a second decal to prove that their owners have paid to use the state’s waterways. Boaters are required to show two sets of decals on either side of the bow this year. A Coast Guard audit that suggested a new method of collecting boat fees is the source of the new regulation.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Oregon, Senate Bill 1553 adds the use and possession of an illegal controlled substance while in or on a public transportation vehicle to the list of offenses that constitute interference with public transportation.

Lawmakers in Oregon also passed House Bill 4145, which added two new offenses for inciting aggravated animal mistreatment and modified state statutes regarding animal abuse. As of January 1st, producing images, films, or other visual documentation of severe animal abuse carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, a fine of $125,000, or both. Additionally, another bill criminalizes the promotion of first-degree aggravated animal mistreatment, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in prison, a fine of $6,250, or both. A second bill prohibits the promotion of second-degree aggravated animal mistreatment, which carries a potential penalty of six months in jail, a $2,500 fine, or both.

Due to House Bill 4147, public schools in Oregon may now utilize stop-arm cameras to capture vehicles breaking the state legislation that requires them to stop for buses with flashing safety lights on. However, the new law will also extend the deadline to 2026 for school buses in the state to meet new diesel engine technology standards.

In order to address “academic gaps,” historical practices, and educational needs based on “culturally responsive best practices” for students who are asylum-seeking, refugees, or illegal, the Oregon Department of Education is now required under Senate Bill 1532 to establish an advisory panel and develop a plan. However, as the Trump administration settles in the White House, illegal alien students are presumed to be deported sometime in the future, at least according to Trump and border czar Tom Homan’s plans.

The Health Evidence Review Commission, which determines which medical services are covered by the Oregon Health Plan, is prohibited by Senate Bill 1508 from using “quality of life in general” as a criterion for coverage determinations. The rule prohibits comparing therapies that may be funded by the Oregon Health Plan using quality-of-life metrics, which have historically discriminated against those with disabilities or chronic illnesses. Additionally, the bill reduces the monthly out-of-pocket insulin expense ceiling from $75 to $35, and the 90-day supply cap from $225 to $105 as well.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Washington, for situations involving a fatality, the state will now be permitting much more severe penalties in relation to careless driving.

Manufacturers of cosmetics that utilized animal testing will not be allowed to sell their goods in Washington. There are a few specific exclusions, such as when a cosmetic was tested outside of the United States in order to meet laws in another nation. Businesses who break the law risk fines of up to $5,000 for each infraction.

Workers at strip clubs will be subject to increased training requirements. Third-party training on subjects including preventing sexual harassment and discrimination, recognizing and reporting human trafficking, defusing tensions between dancers and guests, and administering first aid will be required of all staff members who are not dancers. Clubs must allow dancers to take part in the training as well.

When careless drivers strike and kill bicycles, pedestrians, or other “vulnerable road users,” they may be charged with a new kind of severe misdemeanor, which carries a maximum sentence of 364 days in prison, a $5,000 fine, and a 90-day driving privilege suspension.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Illinois, a new law expedites the juvenile criminal record clearance process, police officers will need to complete autism sensitivity training, and the Adult Redeploy Illinois Oversight Board will now need to include two participants.

To make it simpler for locals to terminate their memberships, people will be able to cancel their gym memberships by email or the gym’s website according to House Bill 4911, which was passed in the summer.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Missouri, a 2012 felony expungement law will be renewed, allowing an individual to request more expungements.

Additionally, on January 1st, the Siddens Bening Hands-Free Law takes effect. Drivers who use their phones while driving risk receiving a ticket. It is illegal for drivers to use their phones to make calls, send texts, or film videos. In order to limit distracted driving and the amount of collisions in Missouri, the Hands-Free Law was established.

“A violation could result in a ticket with a fine up to $150 for the first offense, $250 for the second offense, and $500 for the third offense,” KQ News reported. Minimum wage in Missouri will also increase to $13.75.

_________________________________________________________________________

Minnesota will be allowed to have 6 new cannabis stores in St. Cloud on January 1st. They will also be enacting much harsher gun laws on its citizens.

“We’re not hiding behind thoughts and prayers in Minnesota,” said failed Democrat VP Nominee and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz.

In Minnesota, legislation that prohibits “binary triggers,” or mechanisms that enable firearms to fire one shot when the trigger is squeezed and another when it is released, will take effect on January 1st. Forced reset triggers are also prohibited by law.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Wisconsin, an annual state park entry sticker is currently valid for the calendar year in which it is purchased. According to the new law, which goes into effect on January 1, the sticker will be valid for a full year after the date of purchase.

Starting on January 1st, owners of electric vehicles will be subject to a new excise tax of 3 cents per kilowatt-hour of power. Home-based charging stations are exempt.

An “ABLE” program will be launched by the state Department of Financial Services at the beginning of the year. Without losing their government benefits, people with disabilities can invest and save money for things like housing and transportation through ABLE (Achieving a Better Life Experience) accounts.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Florida, no one under the age of 14 will be permitted to have a social media account, according to a contentious bill that will take effect on January 1.

Any accounts that are thought to belong to someone under the age of 14 must be deleted by social media companies. Owners of accounts will have ninety days to contest it. Anybody whose accounts are targeted who is 14 or 15 years old will have 90 days to acquire permission from a parent or guardian.

In order to prohibit access by anyone under the age of 18, the law also mandates that any website that has “materials harmful to minors,” such as sexual content that is visible in Florida, include age verification. Again, noncompliant sites will be subject to heavy fines. That clause will take effect on January 1.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Tennessee, the “Protecting Kids On Social Media Act” is one of the most well-known laws scheduled to take effect in January. Gov. Bill Lee signed the law in May, requiring social media companies to confirm users’ ages before allowing them to create accounts.

Additionally, Tennessee will start prohibiting citizens of specific nations from owning agricultural land in the state on January 1. A stake in agricultural land, defined by the statute as land utilized for forestry, timber, ranching, or farming, is forbidden to citizens of China, Iran, North Korea, and other nations covered by the International Traffic in Arms Regulations.

Starting on January 1st, all alcohol servers in Tennessee are required to receive training on how to avoid date-rape drugging and how drugs and alcohol contribute to sexual assault. The legislation, which was supported by both parties, amends the Tennessee code that governs server permits in the state to include the education requirement. The Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission requires alcohol servers to hold a license.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Texas, most residents will no longer be required to get their cars inspected for safety starting on January 1st.

The safety and emission items during the inspection would include: “Brakes, Tires, Fuel systems, Headlights, Tail lights and turn signals, Exhaust systems, and Mirrors.”

A $7.50 Inspection Program Replacement Fee will be applied to all noncommercial automobiles in the state. When you register your car with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, this cost will be included in the total. Drivers must submit to mandated emissions testing in the counties that surround major Texas cities, including Austin, Dallas-Fort Worth, El Paso, and Houston.

These counties will require emissions testing to comply with federally mandated clean air requirements:

· Brazoria

· Collin

· Dallas

· Denton

· El Paso

· Ellis

· Fort Bend

· Galveston

· Harris

· Johnson

· Kaufman

· Montgomery

· Parker

· Rockwall

· Tarrant

· Travis

· Williamson

According to Pennsylvania politicians, Pennsylvania will also join over 35 other states in assisting in the protection of pets in domestic abuse cases by granting judges the authority to prohibit a defendant from owning, mistreating, or injuring the victim’s pet.

On January 17th, 2025, the law is scheduled to take effect.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Connecticut, the minimum wage in the state will go up from $15.69 to $16.35 per hour. According to a September announcement from Governor Ned Lamont’s office, this is an automatic increase linked to changes in the federal employment cost index, as specified in Public Act No. 19-4 from 2019.



The majority of Connecticut workers will now have additional opportunity to take paid sick days according to Public Act No. 24-8 (Sections 1-6).

“These include sickness or healthcare of self, spouse or child, when work or school is closed by order of a public official or public health emergency, the risk of an employee or family member spreading an illness, and when an employee or family member is a victim of family violence or sexual assault,” USA Today reported.

The new minimum sick leave accrual rate is one hour for every thirty hours worked, with a maximum of forty hours per year. Although sick leave accrues over time, an employee is only permitted to take 40 sick days in a year. Once an employee has worked for 120 calendar days, they are eligible to use their sick leave. Employers with 11 or more employees in the state beginning in 2026, companies with 25 or more employees in the state beginning in January 2025, and companies with any number of employees in the state beginning in 2027 are all subject to the law.

According to Public Act No. 24-77, it is illegal to intentionally hold someone accountable for compelled debt, which frequently consists of credit card debt that a victim of domestic abuse has taken on against their will. If a victim gives a claimant evidence of compelled debt, the claimant is required to halt collections for 60 days while the data is examined before determining whether to proceed with or terminate the debt collection. If the claim is denied, the claimant must also request that the victim’s credit reporting services delete any unfavorable records pertaining to the forced debt.

By July, absentee ballot boxes must be video monitored in accordance with Public Act No. 24-148 (Sections 8-9, 27). From the moment absentee ballots are distributed until the town clerk has finished taking ballots out of the box, the camera must be recording. Proof of the time and date must also be included in the video. The public must be able to watch these videos within five days of the incident, and the municipality is required to preserve the recordings for a year.

_________________________________________________________________________

In Vermont, as mandated by state law, the state will see an annual raise in the minimum wage next year, going from $13.67 to $14.01 per hour, a 2.5% increase.



The United States Preventive Services Task Force’s guidelines for non-high risk people are in line with Act 95, which also makes colorectal cancer screening covered by health insurance. Additionally, the law still mandates coverage for lab testing for high-risk patients and screening exams for colorectal cancer that are recommended by clinicians. Additionally, the law still forbids health plans from imposing cost-sharing obligations on individuals who are high-risk as well as those who are not.

According to Act 155, the majority of written job ads must specify the kind and range of financial compensation that potential hires would “most likely receive.” Additionally, it directs the Attorney General’s Office of Vermont to release employer and employee guidelines on Act 155.

This is a developing article. Additional state laws will be added throughout the week.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!