New Orleans Attacker Shamsud-Din Jabbar’s Brother Says ‘Radicalization’ Is Reason For Massacre

OAN Staff James Meyers

8:22 AM – Thursday, January 2, 2025

The brother of the suspect who launched the deadly car attack on Bourbon Street in New Orleans said “radicalization” is to blame for the rampage.

Abdur Jabbar, 24, of Beaumont, Texas, told the New York Times that his brother Shamsud-Din Jabbar, who is suspected of killing at least 15 people in the New Year’s Eve bloodshed, converted to Islam at an early age.

However, the younger brother told the outlet that what his brother “did does not represent Islam. This is more some type of radicalization, not religion.”

The Times also reported that Adbur described his brother as “a sweetheart really, a nice guy, a friend, really smart, caring.”

Additionally, the suspect posted videos to his Facebook page before the attack, “claiming his allegiance to ISIS,” according to The Times, citing authorities.

Jabbar also confessed that he planned on murdering his family in one of the startling videos.

The twice-divorced suspect had two daughters, ages 15 and 20, with ex-wife Nakedra Charrlle, according to The Times.

Shasmund-Din was reportedly driving while recording those videos and authorities believe that they could have been recorded while he was on the road to Louisiana from his Houston home, according to law enforcement sources.

Furthermore, federal officials do not believe that the suspect acted alone while carrying out the heinous attack that left at least 15 people dead and more than 35 people wounded.

The alleged killer, an Army vet from Texas, was flying an ISIS flag attached to a rented Ford F-150 Lightning EV pickup when he plowed into the crowd of New Year’s Eve revelers on Bourbon Street.

