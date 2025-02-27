The Chiefs’ Harrison Butker Pays Visit To Trump At White House After Super Bowl Loss

Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs arrives before playing the Baltimore Ravens at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 05, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images)

OAN Staff James Meyers

11:31 AM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker paid a visit to the White House on Thursday after losing Super Bowl LIX more than two weeks ago.

The 47th president had been rooting for the Chiefs in their rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles in this last Super Bowl — the biggest sports event in the U.S.

Trump told Fox News’ Bret Baier that while he enjoys watching both teams, “I have to go with Kansas City,” highlighting the success of QB Patrick Mahomes, while noting that Mahomes’ wife, Brittany, is “a Trump fan, a MAGA fan.”

However, millions of people who tuned into the game saw the Eagles win in a 40-22 close, ending the Chiefs’ chance at making history by trying to win three consecutive Super Bowl titles.

Nevertheless, Butker was still in good spirits during his White House visit, meeting Donald Trump in the Oval Office. The professional football player also took photos with White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

“Harrison Butker stopped by the White House today, and the President couldn’t have been happier to say hello,” a White House official told Fox News.

Additionally, White House aide Margo Martin posted a photo of Butker and Trump in the Oval Office on social media, attaching the caption: “The GOAT of kicking @buttkicker7 meets the GOAT of Presidents @realDonaldTrump.”

Butker had openly supported Trump throughout his 2024 campaign and he has been a major advocate of pro-life causes, especially being a staunch Catholic.

“I’m supporting the president that’s going to be the most pro-life president, and I think Donald Trump is the most pro-life president,” Butker said in October. “That’s a topic that is the most crucial topic for me. I want us to be fighting for the most vulnerable, fighting for the unborn, and that’s what we should prioritize.”

Butker also made headlines last year when he gave a commencement speech at the Benedictine College’s commencement ceremony, after suggesting that female graduates should embrace the role of being a “homemaker” and mother.

During that speech, Butler repeatedly highlighted his Christian values — calling out former Democrat President Joe Biden over his pro-abortion views while Biden labels himself a Catholic.

Butker visited the White House prior in 2023 as well, after the Chiefs won their second consecutive Super Bowl.

During the visit, he wore a tie that had “Vulnerari Praesidio” printed in cursive. Vulnerari Praesidio is a Latin term that translates to “Protect the most vulnerable,” referencing the unborn. He also wore a gold pin that depicted a 10-week-old baby’s footprints.

