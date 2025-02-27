Arkansas: Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Unveils Bill To Block China From Doing Business In And With The State 

Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders (D-AR) speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center on February 22, 2025 in Oxon Hill, Maryland. (Photo by Kayla Bartkowski/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Brooke Mallory

11:10 AM – Thursday, February 27, 2025

Arkansas’ Republican Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders unveiled a set of measures on Wednesday aimed at preventing China from conducting business in and with the state.

The law was dubbed the “Communist China Defense Legislative Package” by the governor. The governor claimed that the six legislation in the package, some of which have already been introduced and others that are still pending, target “Communist China influence” in the state.

Sanders stated that 80% of the state’s foreign intelligence cases are based on CCP actions, citing the 60 CCP foreign intelligence investigations conducted in the United States in 2024.

Existing laws will be strengthened by the measures, which will prohibit the CCP from lobbying, lower the time limit for selling a prohibited land holding, and prohibit any Arkansas municipality from having a sister city in China.

“The governor said that any college or university with a Confucius Institute would not receive any state funding, stating that China often uses such institutions to establish intelligence operations,” according to NBC affiliate KARK – Little Rock.

On U.S. college campuses, Confucius Institutes provide courses in Chinese language and culture. Researchers and others have expressed worries about undue influence and other issues since the People’s Republic of China government partners with schools and partially funds the institutes.

