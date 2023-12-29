Texas Police Investigating Murder of Pregnant Teenager, Boyfriend

OAN’s Taylor Tinsley

3:47 PM – Friday, December 29, 2023

The San Antonio Police Department is hoping that new evidence will lead to answers over the murders of a pregnant teenager and her boyfriend.

18-year old Savanah Soto and 22-year old Matthew Guerra were first reported missing on December 23rd after the couple didn’t show up to Soto’s appointment for an induced labor.

Three days after being reported missing, police discovered their bodies in a gray Kia Optima outside of a San Antonio apartment complex.

Both Soto and Guerra were pronounced dead at the scene with gunshot wounds to the head.

“She was a good girl, she didn’t deserve to go this way, especially with her baby,” Soto’s grandmother, Rachel Soto, said. “He was an innocent child. Nobody deserved this.”

SAPD said the case is being investigated as a capital murder.

“Detectives right now are combing through days of surveillance video from several different locations that the victims were known to be,” said Chief William McManus.

Police released surveillance footage that was taken near where the bodies were located. They are asking for the public’s help with two persons of interest.

Detectives are also combing through social media and cell phone records to see who the victims were last in touch with. They hope that surveillance video will help answer the events that led up to the couple’s death.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

Anyone with knowledge of the case or persons of interest is asked to call the San Antonio Police Department Homicide Unit at (210) 207-7674 or (210) 207-7440.

