Calif. News Company Claims They Will Be Replacing Humans With AI-Generated Anchors

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

3:58 PM – Friday, December 29, 2023

Channel 1, a news network located in Los Angeles, California, says that starting next year in 2024, it will be the first U.S. news station to use artificial intelligence (AI) in order to “create news anchors.”

According to The Daily Mail, Channel 1, the “up-and-coming” news station located in L.A., intends to develop AI news anchors.

A shift in news reporting is coming with the release of these AI-generated anchors, who could appear as early as February on ad-supported streaming services like Crackle, Tubi, and Pluto.

In order to replicate actual human behavior and expressions, a combination of digital duplicates and animated faces is used to generate the AI anchors. However, a closer look exposed other anomalies, including unrealistic hands that display more than five fingers on each hand, despite the life-like hand motions.

Furthermore, the AI anchor eyeballs flicker, however, their eyes and faces do not show any noticeable emotion, almost as if the figures have all received an excessive amount of Botox. The figures also display a rather blank expression in general.

These elements, together with its capacity to read news in a variety of languages, have sparked questions about the veracity and emotional nuance of the news when it is provided by AI tech.

If corporate media networks begin using this technology at liberal stations like CNN, for instance, it could have significant repercussions for the already beleaguered news company, including the loss of employment for reporters and anchors.

Channel 1 intends to obtain its news material from three main sources. Joint ventures with established media organizations, hired freelance writers, and artificial intelligence-generated reports derived from “reliable official sources” like government reports and public records.

This strategy also seeks to strike a compromise between news sources and technological innovation, although questions concerning the legitimacy and legality of artificial intelligence-generated information are still currently being discussed.

