Texas National Guard Member Charged With Human Smuggling

A Texas National Guard soldier installs border fencing layered with concertina wire near the Rio Grande river on April 02, 2024 in El Paso, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

5:00 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

A member of the Texas Army National Guard has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling an illegal migrant.

Earlier this week, the guardsman reportedly approached a new checkpoint that had only been running for a few days and swiftly turned around. This unusual behavior prompted authorities in the area to pursue the driver.

After a 15-mile high speed chase, the driver stopped due to road spikes.

While the driver was confronted, a migrant fled from the vehicle and was later taken into custody.

Texas’s Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) said that if the allegations are true, the suspect is a traitor and criminal.

He also stressed zero tolerance for Texans who are directly contradicting the state’s mission to secure the border.

“If the allegations are true, the accused is a traitor and criminal,” Andrew Mahaleris, Abbott’s press secretary stated. “We have zero tolerance for Texans who violate laws that directly contradict the mission we are seeking to achieve. The accused’s illegal smuggling may subject him to a mandatory minimum prison sentence of at least 10 years. He deserves more.”

