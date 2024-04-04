Jimmy Kimmel Says U.S. Is ‘A Filthy And Disgusting Country’ After Trip To Japan

95th Annual Academy Awards – Show HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 12: Host Jimmy Kimmel speaks onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:39 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Liberal talk show host Jimmy Kimmel called the United States “a filthy and disgusting country” after he came back from a trip to Japan, joking that Japanese people associate Americans with garbage.

On Monday, Kimmel presented a monologue related to his recent trip to Japan, where he said that he realized how “dirty” the United States is compared to the Asian island country.

“Here in America, we know we have our faults. We know we have areas for improvement. But, overall, I think most of us believe that, compared to the rest of the world, we’re pretty buttoned-up. I know I did,” he said. “I go to Europe where there are dirt holes where plumbing is supposed to be, and I hold my breath and I go, ‘I’m glad I’m not one of these people,’ and then I go back home, right?”

“But now, after traveling to Japan, I realize that this place — this USA we’re always chanting about, is a filthy and disgusting place. We were in Japan for seven days. Not only did I not encounter a single dirty bathroom, the bathrooms in Tokyo and Kyoto are cleaner than our operating rooms here,” he said. “Everywhere you go, the bathrooms are clean. They don’t smell bad, and they have those toilets that wash you from the inside out.”

He continued, saying that this cleanliness was the case not only in hotels, but “restaurants, bars, truck stops! We went to two truck stops —I swear to God—the bathrooms were cleaner than Jennifer Garner’s teeth.”

“There’s no litter. People carry their own trash. There are no garbage cans in Tokyo,” he said. “30 years ago, some terrorists put poisonous gas in some trash cans. They’re like, ‘Okay, no more trash cans. Everybody clean up after yourselves,’ And guess what? They clean up after themselves. They bring their garbage to their houses.”

He finally concluded his monologue by expressing that Japan is like “Disneyland” and the U.S. is like “Six Flags” in comparison.

“It’s like the whole country is Disneyland, and we’re living at Six Flags,” he said. “I’ve been home 36 hours. I’ve never felt dirtier. We are like hogs compared to the Japanese. I can’t imagine what they must think of us. ‘Oh, the garbage people! Yes, the Americans, garbage, yes!’”

