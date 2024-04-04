Harvard To Hold Segregated Graduation Ceremonies

People walk through the gate on Harvard Yard at the Harvard University campus on June 29, 2023 in Cambridge, Massachusetts. (Photo by Scott Eisen/Getty Images)

5:35 PM – Thursday, April 4, 2024

Harvard is taking its diversity, equity, and inclusion agenda to the next level. The university is planning segregated graduation ceremonies for the 2024 graduating class.

According to a sign-up sheet obtained by the National Review, the university’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) office will hold separate commencements based on race, religion, sexuality and socio-economic class.

Graduates can register for individual ceremonies including a Black celebration, an Arab celebration, a first-generation low-income celebration and a lavender celebration. The lavender celebration is for LGBT students.

One student remarked that Harvard’s DEI is “simply out of control.” They claimed that rather than acknowledging how it has stoked campus anti-Semitism, it’s further marginalizing students.

