Texas Mother Arrested After Giving Vodka Jell-O Shots To Daughter’s Fifth Grade Class

Teresa Isabel Bernal – Smith County Jail

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:43 AM – Sunday, April 27, 2025

A Texas mother was arrested after she brought vodka laced Jell-O shots to her child’s fifth grade school Christmas Party in December.

Advertisement

Teresa Isabel Bernal, 33, was arrested on Monday, charged with a felony count of injury to a child as fifteen students consumed the shots at Jones Elementary School in Tyler, Texas.

All of the students reported having “stomach aches and headaches,” with one student telling police that he vomited twice that school day, and another claimed to have “passed out” at school after consuming the shot, according to the affidavit.

Another student stated that he consumed six Jell-O shots and “got dizzy and fell and felt like he could not get back on his feet,” the affidavit stated.

When questioned, Bernal stated that she bought the Jell-O shots at a home business she found on Facebook, claiming that she did not believe they contained alcohol.

However, the Facebook business Bernal purchased the shots from showcased a clear disclaimer that the treats did in fact contain Smirnoff vodka, according to the affidavit.

“In my opinion, there is no way Bernal could have missed the fact that the Jell-O shots she purchased … and brought to her daughter’s 5th grade Christmas party contained drinking alcohol,” one officer wrote in the affidavit.

The investigation took place following the holiday break, where teachers were interviewed as they returned to work on January 6th.

“During the interviews I was told, while some of the teachers found it odd that Bernal would bring Jell-O shots to an elementary school party, they were trusting Bernal to not bring anything harmful to the school party. Bernal was an involved parent and was present at many functions at the school,” the filing read.

After students began experiencing symptoms, the teacher took her students back to the class and sent the students who consumed the Jell-O shots to the nurse’s office, leaving the class with only four children remaining.

The Tyler Independent School District made a statement in response, stating that it is aware of the situation.

“At the time, a parent volunteer brought homemade Jello to the celebration, which was later found to contain alcohol. Unfortunately, some students consumed the Jello before the situation was discovered. Staff acted immediately to address the situation, informing parents and working with law enforcement,” the district stated. “We take this matter very seriously and remain committed to the safety and well-being of our students.”

Bernal was arrested on Monday, with her bail set at $75,000 and posted bond on the same day.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!