Georgia: Sheriff Deputy Fatally Shot, Another Injured During Traffic Stop

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:57 PM – Sunday, April 27, 2025

Two deputies from the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) have been shot during a traffic stop incident in Georgia, killing one of the officers.

CCSO Maj. Steve Morris told Fox News Digital that two deputies had been shot, confirming that one had died.

Sheriff Clay Whittle later said that the one deputy killed was identified as Brandon Sikes. The deputy injured was identified as Gavin White who remains in critical condition.

Morris stated the suspect has been identified as James Blake Montgomery, who was believed to have been hiding in a camper near Mile Marker 194 along Belair Road in Evans, Georgia.

As of 9:30 p.m., no arrests had been made; however, Morris assured to the outlet that Montgomery is “no longer a threat.”

The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) also reported to Fox News Digital that troopers were helping with road closures and had some personnel deployed at the scene.

According to WRDW, helicopters and drones were deployed in the search for Montgomery.

Police radio communications directed officers to take a photo of the suspect “in the trailer,” with law enforcement concentrating their efforts on the Arrowood Mobile Home Community located off Wrightsboro Road, the outlet noted.

Court documents from Columbia County reveal that Montgomery faced a felony aggravated assault charge in December 2022. These records also show he was subsequently exonerated.

Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr (R-Ga.) took to X to share that he is awaiting further information regarding the second deputy’s condition.

“Anyone willing to put on the uniform every day in a job that’s not safe, with somebody waiting for them to come home at the end of the shift, deserves our unwavering support & continued appreciation,” Carr wrote in the post. “We join in praying for the family of this fallen Deputy, his fellow officer, & all who served with him.”

Governor Brian Kemp (R-Ga.) posted a statement on X, offering prayers for the families of the deputies.

“Marty, the girls, and I are praying for the loved ones and colleagues of the Columbia County sheriffs deputy that has fallen in the line of duty, as well as his fellow law enforcement officer injured tonight while protecting his fellow Georgians,” Kemp said. “As they remain in our hearts and prayers, we’re also painfully reminded of why those who wear a badge have more than earned our enduring respect and appreciation.”

