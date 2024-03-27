Texas: Man Runs For President After Legally Changing His Name To ‘Literally Anybody Else’

(Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

5:29 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

With a legal name change and a longshot presidential run, a man in Texas hopes to make his case that some voters would prefer “literally anybody else” besides former President Donald Trump or President Joe Biden to win the presidential election in 2024.

The man, whose former name is Dustin Ebey, is a teacher and Army veteran from North Richland Hills, Texas. He told the outlet The Hill that he has now officially changed his name to “Literally Anybody Else” and he said that he is running for president under this new identity.

He expressed his hope that the name would “convey a message.”

“I don’t care as much about winning the Oval Office, but it is important that the message gets through to…the powers that be, who decide who ends up on the ballot,” he told The Hill on Wednesday. “Ultimately, that’s what I’m fighting against. ‘Literally anybody else’ should not be as popular as it is.”

The man presented The Hill with what appeared to be a new driver’s license. The name “Literally Anybody Else” was in fact labeled beneath his picture. Records maintained by the Federal Election Commission also indicated that he had submitted a filing using this name.

He told the outlet that he considered running previously on his own, but when it became clear that Trump and Biden would almost certainly face off again in November, he formally announced his candidacy in January during the most recent GOP primary debate.

“As we started getting closer and closer to the election season, it became clearer and clearer that it was going to be the same, if not worse than the last two elections,” he said. “It’s just kind of…in that feeling of desperation, I was like, ‘Man, is there any way we can put literally anybody else on the ballot?”

“This isn’t about me, ‘Literally Anybody Else,’ more so as it is an idea. We can do better out of 300 million people for president,” he told WFAA88 earlier this week.

“This will be very hard to do, but it’s not impossible. My hope is to have Donald Trump, Joe Biden and then ‘Literally Anybody Else’ right underneath,” he added. “I really want there to be an outlet for folks like me who are just so fed up with this constant power grab between two parties that has no benefit for the common person.”

According to Texas law, in order to be included on the ballot as an Independent candidate, a petition with 113,151 signatures from registered voters who did not cast ballots in either party’s Texas presidential primary must be filed with the application.

The man is now requesting that Texans put his name “Literally Anybody Else” on the write-in ballot, acknowledging that this is a challenging undertaking.

