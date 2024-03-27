Sen. Rubio Requests Federal Probe Into Planned Parenthood Over Alleged Fetal Tissue Exchange

Florida Senator Marco Rubio Holds Election Night Event In Miami MIAMI, FL – NOVEMBER 08: U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL) speaks to his supporters during an election-night party on November 8, 2022 in Miami, Florida. Rubio is facing a challenge from Rep. Val Demings (D-FL). (Photo by Saul Martinez/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:15 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Florida GOP Senator Marco Rubio has requested a federal investigation into whether a Planned Parenthood chapter illegally provided human fetal tissue to a university for research.

In a letter sent on Tuesday, Rubio (R-Fla.) claims that the organization allegedly provided aborted fetal tissue to the University of California, San Diego.

“Not only was Planned Parenthood providing the aborted fetal tissue in exchange for ‘valuable consideration,’ emails between the groups show that Planned Parenthood and [the University of California San Diego] actively collaborated and met at regular intervals to discuss the progress of the research,” the Florida lawmaker said.

In exchange for rights to the research findings, Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest purportedly gave the university human fetal tissue from aborted fetuses, according to documents made public by the anti-abortion organization Center for Medical Progress.

Rubio asserted that participating in a transfer in exchange for money is illegal and carries a maximum 10-year prison sentence.

“The relationship between Planned Parenthood and UCSD appears to be much more than a mere contract,” he wrote in a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland.

In addition, the GOP senator brought to light that the University of Pittsburgh is currently being investigated for a similar offense.

