Texas Gov. Abbott Issues Disaster Declaration Amid Active Wildfires

OAN’s Abril Elfi

5:08 PM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has announced a disaster declaration as wildfires continue to rapidly spread with winds gusting up to over 65 miles per hour.

On Monday, several large wildfires ignited under warm, dry, and windy conditions across the panhandle.

Canadian, a city in Texas, was the first to evacuate and hold a shelter in place.

Due to the warm temperatures and gusty winds on Tuesday afternoon, there is an elevated grass fire threat for the areas west and along I-35. Locals are being advised to not go outside.

In the upcoming weeks, the Texas A&M Forest Service anticipates increased wildfire activity.

Five active wildfires were ravaging northern Texas and portions of Oklahoma as of Monday. These included the largest wildfire in the state, the Smokehouse Creek Fire, which is estimated to have burned 40,000 acres in Hutchinson County and is 0% contained, and the major Grape Vine Creek Fire in Gray County, Texas, which has scorched approximately 30,000 acres so far and is 15% contained.

Strong winds on Tuesday afternoon contributed to the Smokehouse Creek Fire’s estimated 200,000 acres of growth, while the Grape Vine Creek Fire was still only 30,000 acres.

Residents from Canadian, Glazier, and Higgins were told to evacuate in a more recent announcement, according to orders from Texas officials.

