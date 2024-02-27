House Republicans Issue Subpoena to DOJ for Biden Transcripts

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan (R-OH) (R) and House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) hold a news conference in the Longworth House Office Building on Capitol Hill on December 5, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Chloe Hauxwell

5:19 PM – Tuesday, February 27, 2024

Representatives James Comer and Jim Jordan have issued a subpoena to Attorney General Merrick Garland for access to materials gathered by Special Counsel Robert Hur.

Advertisement

On Tuesday, the lawmakers demanded that Garland turn over records, including transcripts, notes and video files related to the investigation into President Biden’s willful mishandling of classified information.

“The Oversight and Judiciary Committees, in coordination with the Ways and Means Committee, are investigating whether sufficient grounds exist to draft articles of impeachment against President Biden for consideration by the full House,” they wrote. “The Committees are concerned that President Biden may have retained sensitive documents related to specific countries involving his family’s foreign business dealings.”

Additionally, they are also seeking the classified documents referenced in Hur’s report which relate to then-Vice President Biden’s December 2015 phone call with the then-Ukrainian prime minister.

The deadline for providing the transcripts is March 7th, the same day Biden is set to give his State of The Union address.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!