Texas: Gov. Abbott Defies Biden’s Order To Lower Flag To Half-Staff During Trump’s Inauguration Day

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

10:50 AM – Monday, January 13, 2025

Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced that he will be defying federal orders by ordering all flags in the Lone Star State to be flown at full-staff for President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Abbott’s (R-Texas) announcement follows President Joe Biden’s directive for American flags to be flown at half-staff in order to honor former President Jimmy Carter’s death “for thirty days,” which happens to coincide with Trump’s inauguration on January 20th.

“Inauguration Day is a day of celebration for America. Today, I ordered flags raised to full-staff at the Texas Capitol & state buildings for President Trump’s inauguration,” Abbott wrote in an X post.

“While we honor President Carter’s service, we also celebrate an incoming President & our bright future,” he added.

Former President Carter passed away on December 29th at his Georgia estate, prompting Biden to declare that “the flag of the United States be displayed at half-staff at the White House and on all public buildings and grounds, at all military posts and naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the Federal Government in the District of Columbia and throughout the United States and its Territories and possessions for a period of 30 days from the day of his death.”

The federal order from Biden marks the first time that American flags have been flown at half-staff during Inauguration Day, prompting criticism from Trump.

“The Democrats are all ‘giddy’ about our magnificent American Flag potentially being at ‘half mast’ during my Inauguration,” Trump wrote in a Truth Social post. “They think it’s so great, and are so happy about it because, in actuality, they don’t love our Country, they only think about themselves.”

“Look at what they’ve done to our once GREAT America over the past four years – It’s a total mess! In any event, because of the death of President Jimmy Carter, the Flag may, for the first time ever during an Inauguration of a future President, be at half mast. Nobody wants to see this, and no American can be happy about it. Let’s see how it plays out. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!” Trump added.

In response, White House Press Secretary Jean-Pierre firmly stated “no,” when asked if Biden would reconsider flying the flags at half-staff on Inauguration Day.

