Pope Francis Accepts Presidential Medal Of Freedom With Distinction From Biden

U.S. President Joe Biden meets with Pope Francis on the second day of the G7 summit at the Borgo Egnazia resort, in Savelletri, Puglia, Italy, June 14, 2024. (Photo by KEVIN LAMARQUE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

10:27 AM – Monday, January 13, 2025

President Joe Biden has reportedly awarded Pope Francis with a Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction.

Advertisement

On Saturday, the White House announced the award, which is the only Presidential Medal of Freedom with distinction that Biden has awarded.

“Pope Francis, your humility and your grace are beyond words, and your love for all is unparalleled,” Biden posted on X. “As the People’s Pope, you are a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

The White House said that the award is the “highest civilian honor” a president can award, and that it is given to “individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavors.”

The citation of the award stated that the Pope’s commitment to “serving the poor” and his work with the Jesuits made him deserving of the medal. He is the first pope to be a member of the Society of Jesus.

“A challenging teacher, he commands us to fight for peace and protect the planet,” the citation added. “A welcoming leader, he reaches out to different faiths. The first pope from the Southern Hemisphere, Pope Francis is unlike any who came before. Above all, he is the People’s Pope — a light of faith, hope, and love that shines brightly across the world.”

According to the White House, Biden expressed regret for canceling his visit to the Holy See as he decided to focus on the catastrophic fires in Los Angeles County and surrounding areas.

They also claimed that the pair “discussed efforts to advance peace around the world, including Pope Francis’ work to alleviate suffering for vulnerable communities.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!