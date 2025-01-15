Texas: Brazoria County Deputy Sheriff Killed, Suspect Fatally Shot By Officers 

(Photo via; Houston Police)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

5:07 PM – Wednesday, January 15, 2025

In Texas, a Brazoria County, Houston Marshal deputy has been killed and the suspect has been fatally shot by officers following a brief manhunt.

On Wednesday morning, Deputy Sheriff Jesus Vargas was killed in the line of duty after serving a warrant. He was working with the U.S. Marshal’s Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force.

He was shot in the parking lot of a shopping center.

A Blue Alert had been issued for 56-year-old Robert Lee Davis III, also known as Sean Christopher Davis, in connection to the shooting.

According to officials, Davis had been last seen in a “blue Nike hoodie with wire Nike lettering on the front, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.” He was described as having black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5-feet-10 inches, and weighing around 200 pounds.

During an update on social media, Houston Police announced that the man had been found and was fatally shot by law enforcement officers behind businesses near the original shooting scene. However, the now-deceased suspect had also shot a police K-9, who was picked up by fellow officers and rushed onto a police helicopter.

In a post on Facebook, Brazoria County Sheriff’s Office described Vargas as a “dedicated public servant.”

“He was more than a team member—he was a friend, mentor, and inspiration to everyone who knew him. His professionalism and kind nature left a lasting impact on our office and the residents he served,” a portion of the post read. Governor Greg Abbott (R-Texas) also posted a heartfelt message on X, extending his condolences.

