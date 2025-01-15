Report: Ramaswamy Emerges As Potential Replacement For Vance’s Ohio Senate Seat Following Trump Endorsement

Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump (R) shakes hands with former candidate Vivek Ramaswamy during a primary night party at the Sheraton on January 23, 2024 in Nashua, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly intrigued by the idea of Vivek Ramaswamy replacing Vice President-elect JD Vance in his Ohio Senate seat.

Governor Mike DeWine (R-Ohio) is set to appoint a replacement for Vance, who stepped down ahead of Inauguration day.

Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and key Trump-ally co-heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), is purportedly interested in taking Vance’s former seat, with Trump supportive of the proposition, according to multiple reports.

DeWine and Ramaswamy spoke with Ramaswamy last week to discuss the position, also revealing that Trump has reportedly encouraged Ramaswamy to accept the position should it be offered, according to NBC News.

Despite multiple reports surfacing regarding the alleged talks, both parties have not issued any public statements regarding the empty seat, so it’s still up in the air.

“Neither Governor DeWine nor our office has commented on any possible candidates for the pending appointment,” added DeWine spokesperson, Dan Tierney.

Ramaswamy, a Cincinnati native, is also reportedly interested in succeeding DeWine as the state’s governor, which would entail winning a primary against DeWine’s close ally, Lt. Gov. Jon Husted.

Husted, viewed as the favorite to garner the Senate appointment, has reported reservations regarding the potential Senate appointment as he looks towards running for governor following DeWine’s term.

“DeWine isn’t incentivized to pick Ramaswamy for Senate, but Vivek is also the one roadblock for Husted,” stated an anonymous source, according to Politico.

A potential Senate appointment for Ramaswamy could potentially help DOGE by introducing legislation to root out unnecessary government spending as a member of Congress, while Musk sniffs out inefficiencies from an outside position.

Ramaswamy’s interest in the Senate position also follows after a perceived rift between himself and Trump supporters over the H1-B visa program, which saw Ramaswamy supporting “skilled” foreign worker visas while criticizing American culture. He claimed that American culture uplifts educational laziness and focuses on unimportant matters — leading to less skilled engineers.

“The reason top tech companies often hire foreign-born & first-generation engineers over ‘native’ Americans isn’t because of an innate American IQ deficit (a lazy & wrong explanation). A key part of it comes down to the c-word: culture. Tough questions demand tough answers & if we’re really serious about fixing the problem, we have to confront the TRUTH,” Ramaswamy wrote in a controversial X post.

“Our American culture has venerated mediocrity over excellence for way too long (at least since the 90s and likely longer). That doesn’t start in college, it starts YOUNG,” he continued. “A culture that celebrates the prom queen over the math olympiad champ, or the jock over the valedictorian, will not produce the best engineers.”

“DJT is tired of him,” an anonymous source stated, according to NBC. “Wants him in a new role.”

DeWine recently stated that his decision regarding the Senate appointment could come as early as this week.

