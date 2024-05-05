Teenager Killed, 5 Injured In Buffalo Shooting

STOCK IMAGE (Photo by John Normile/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

10:08 AM – Sunday, May 5, 2024

A 14-year-old girl died after she was shot along with five other teenagers who were injured in Buffalo, New York.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Saturday, police were called to the 1500 block of Jefferson Avenue.

Six teenagers, ages 14 to 16, had been shot in a parking lot.

After being taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital, the 14-year-old girl was later declared dead.

An ambulance brought four males, including a 15-year-old listed in critical condition, to a local hospital. The status of the other three teens is listed as stable.

Another 16-year-old boy was slightly injured by gunshots, but he refused on-site medical attention.

The shooting is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential TIPCALL line at 716-847-2255.

