1 Dead In Crash Outside White House

OAN’s Abril Elfi

9:28 AM – Sunday, May 5, 2024

One person has died after a vehicle crashed with one of the outer gates of the White House.

The driver was declared dead at the scene after crashing a speeding car into the outer gate of the White House on Saturday. Authorities did not characterize the accident as a deliberate, politically motivated act, but rather as “just… a traffic crash.”

Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesman for the Secret Service, said in a statement published on X that there was “no threat or public safety implications” as a result of Saturday’s accident.

The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m., according to the presidential and treasury security agency, and “security protocols were implemented,” though they were not made clear.

“Security protocols were implemented as officers cleared the vehicle and attempted to render aid to the driver who was discovered deceased,” the Secret Service said.

The crash appears to have happened at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue and the complex’s southeast corner, close to Ellipse, the South Lawn, the Treasury department, and about 1,000 feet from the White House.

