Ted Cruz slams Biden over border situation

9:46 AM – Friday, May 12, 2023

Senator Ted Cruz visited the Rio Grande along the border in Brownsville, Texas on Thursday to show support for the overworked Border Patrol agents while also delivering remarks directed at President Joe Biden in regards to the situation that has been unfolding along the southern border.

“We are witnessing an absolute travesty unfolding at our southern border,” Cruz (R-Texas.) said before laying the blame of the situation at the feet of the Biden and the Democrats.

Cruz explained that the southern border is seeing record number of illegal immigrants crossing on a daily basis. He said that Texas is on the forefront, and that it is “overwhelming.”

The Texas senator also expressed his concern about the human rights abuses that occur against immigrants, by human traffickers, as they make their way into the United States.

“Six weeks ago, I asked Secretary Mayorkas how migrants died in the past year crossing illegally,” he said. “He said ‘I don’t know’ the number is 853, but he can’t be bothered to worry about that. I asked him how many women have been sexually assaulted in the last year by human traffickers, he said ‘I don’t know,’ because the administration can’t be bothered by that. I asked how many children have been physically and sexually assaulted, again, ‘I don’t know.’”

He went on to explain that as soon as Title 42 ends, those number will be greatly magnified.

Cruz said that the U.S. is seeing an invasion across the southern border, and that the Biden administration has passed legislation and laws that allowed it and encouraged it.

In a heated debated with a reporter, Cruz explained that during the last year of President Donald Trump’s presidency, the illegal crossings was at it lowest in the last 45 years, and that in the first day in office, President Biden undid all of the legislation that helped suppress the crossings.

“This is evil! And the reason you don’t see any Democrats here is they can’t defend this. They are counting on the press not to cover it. It’s wrong,” he said.

On Thursday, the Trump era policy, which allowed border officials to quickly deport migrants due to the COVID-19 health emergency, was lifted. Under Title 42, over two and a half million illegal border crossers were removed since it was instituted in 2020.

New estimates from Homeland Security show the southern border could see up to 390, 000 illegal migrants arriving each month now that Title 42 has been lifted.

