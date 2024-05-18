Taiwan Lawmakers Descend Into Brawl

TOPSHOT-TAIWAN-POLITICS-PARLIAMENT TOPSHOT – Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmaker Kuo Kuo Wen (C) tries jumping onto the desk during the voting for the Parliament reform bill at Parliament in Taipei on May 17, 2024. (Photo by Sam Yeh / AFP) (Photo by SAM YEH/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

2:56 PM – Saturday, May 18, 2024

Members of the Taiwanese parliament broke into a brawl after a member attempted to steal a bill to prevent it from being passed.

Video footage from the altercation seemed to show lawmakers stumbling over one another and falling on their heads, as well as punches being thrown and the chamber curtain being torn.

The altercation occurred just a few days before Lai Ching-te, the nation’s newly elected president, is scheduled to assume office on Monday as the minority leader of his party.

Lawmakers were also observed shoving and tackling one another, as well as leaping over tables.

The primary opposition party, the Kuomintang (KMT), has been cooperating with the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) to counter the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which was recently voted out of power in parliament but recently elected a new president.

After winning the election in January, Lai Ching-te is scheduled to take office on Monday.

The DPP claims the groups are trying to push certain proposals through without following the proper consultation process.

