3 Dead, 3 Injured In Ohio Shooting

OAN’s Abril Elfi

4:12 PM – Saturday, May 18, 2024

Three people have died and three others were injured during a shooting in Columbus, Ohio.

The shooting was reported just before 3 a.m. on Saturday in the Italian Village neighborhood, which is north of downtown Columbus, according to Columbus police. There were reports of cars “taking off” and possible automatic or semi-automatic gunfire.

Deputy Chief Gregory Bodker reported to the media that when police arrived two minutes later, they discovered six people shot in a “very chaotic scene.”

According to Bodker, three people were declared dead and three others were taken to hospitals, where two people had stable conditions and one person was in critical condition.

The victims’ identities were still being sought after, according to Bodker, who also mentioned that investigators are speaking with a number of cooperative witnesses. He mentioned that there was a bar around the corner, but it wasn’t immediately clear if anyone involved had frequented the establishment.

Bodker said that the shooting’s motive was known right away, though it was unclear how many suspects were involved.

Drones were being used by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to assist in documenting the crime scene, where law enforcement was gathering video and evidence.

A spokesperson from Mayor Andrew Ginther’s (D-Ohio.) office released the following statement to the press:

“Police are still investigating last night’s events so we may better understand what transpired. Although we continue to lead the nation in violent crime reduction with the fewest number of homicides year to date than in the last eight years, this has been a particularly difficult and tragic week for our community and our officers. We will remain vigilant and diligent in our prevention, intervention, and enforcement efforts to strengthen safety and security across Columbus.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-8477 (TIPS).

