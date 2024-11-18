Swedish Govt Sends Out Millions Of Pamphlets Instructing Citizens To Prepare For Possible War And Disaster Scenarios

The new version of the preparedness booklet “If the crisis or war comes”, that will be distributed to all households, is pictured on November 18, 2024 in Stockholm, Sweden. (Photo by CLAUDIO BRESCIANI/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN Staff Blake Wolf

11:43 AM – Monday, November 18, 2024

The Swedish government has begun sending out Cold War style pamphlets, urging its citizens to prepare for possible war and disasters after the Biden administration authorized the Ukrainian government to utilize western supplied long-range missiles in its war with Russia, crossing Putin’s red line.

Both Sweden and Finland were previously non-aligned within the context of NATO and Russia, however, following Russia’s 2022 invasion into Ukraine, the two countries reassessed their national security protocols and decided to join the western NATO allies.

Sweden reportedly sent out five million copies of a 32-page pamphlet titled “If Crisis or War Comes” to Swedes, instructing them how to stockpile food, where to seek shelter during the event of a nuclear attack, and how to prepare for possible cyber attacks and terrorism.

“An insecure world requires preparedness. The military threat to Sweden has increased and we must prepare for the worst – an armed attack,” the pamphlet began.

“When someone wants to take the right to rule over us by force, it threatens our right to a free and independent life. There are also ways other than military force to influence and damage our country, for example cyberattacks, influence campaigns, terrorism and sabotage,” it continued. “If Sweden is attacked, we will never give up. All information about the end of the resistance is false.”

The pamphlet went on to stress the importance of the country’s ability to quickly mobilize to “face an attacker,” further informing Swedes that the threat of nuclear warfare has heightened.

“The global security situation increases the risks that nuclear weapons could be used. In the event of an attack with nuclear, biological or chemical weapons, take cover in the same way as in an air attack,” it added. “Shelter provides the best protection. After a couple of days, the radiation has decreased significantly.”

Sweden has only sent previous editions of the pamphlet “If War Comes,” during World War II and the Cold War.

Meanwhile, Finland has long prepared for possible conflicts, as it shares a border with Russia.

“From the Finnish perspective, this is a bit strange,” stated Ilmari Kaihko, an associate professor of war studies at the Swedish Defence University. “[Finland] never forgot that war is a possibility, whereas in Sweden, people had to be shaken up a bit to understand that this can actually happen.”

Donald Trump Jr., the son of the president-elect, reacted to the news of President Joe Biden further escalating the Russia-Ukraine conflict, possibly provoking World War III as Biden authorizes the use of American long-range missiles.

“The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives. Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!” he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he believes the Russia-Ukraine war will “end sooner” under President-elect Donald Trump’s leadership, adding that he had a “constructive exchange” with Trump during a recent phone call.

“It is certain that the war will end sooner with the policies of the team that will now lead the White House. This is their approach, their promise to their citizens,” Zelenskyy stated during a recent interview.

Zelenskyy went on to note that Ukraine “must do everything so that this war ends next year, ends through diplomatic means.”

