MSNBC’s ‘Morning Joe’ Co-Hosts Met With Trump ‘To Restart Communications’

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 15: Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough attend Forbes x Know Your Value 50 Over 50 on December 15, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

12:25 PM – Monday, November 18, 2024

The co-hosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” talk show, Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough, announced that they both traveled to Mar-a-Lago and met with President-elect Donald Trump in order “to restart communications.”

Advertisement

On Monday, Brzezinski stated that the married couple met with Trump last week for the first time in seven years to discuss unifying the country and toning down certain political rhetoric on its show and network.

“Joe and I went to Mar-a-Lago to meet personally with President-elect Trump,” Brzezinski said. “It was the first time we have seen him in seven years.”

Scarborough joined in and added that the two went into detail with Trump over issues that they didn’t expect to “see eye to eye on,” and “we told him so.” The topics included abortion, mass deportation, and threats of retribution against political opponents and media outlets.

“What we did agree on was to restart communications,” Brzezinski added. “In this meeting, he was upbeat, cheerful, and he seemed interested in finding common ground on some of the most divisive issues.”

“For those asking why we would go speak with the president-elect during such fraught times, especially between us… I guess I would ask back: ‘Why wouldn’t we?’”

Scarborough also claimed that top Democrats officials that he has worked with had told him they “are willing to work with the former president, if he’s willing to work with us.”

However, the married co-hosts still faced major backlash online from liberals and leftists after their presidential meeting.

“BREAKING NEWS: I TOLD YOU SO,” former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann wrote, calling the pair “Trump collaborators.”

“Normalizing Trump is a very bad idea,” MSNBC host Katie Phang also wrote on X.

“Sold us out for access. We will not forget, and if we survive the next four years, we will not forgive,” Bluesky account LocoRunner posted.

On Monday, Scarborough responded to their emotional fans and colleagues’ criticisms, saying: “Don’t be mistaken. We’re not here to defend or normalize Donald Trump. We’re here to report on him and to hopefully provide you insights that are going to better equip all of us in understanding these deeply unsettling times.”

Meanwhile, when asked about the meeting, Trump told FOX News that it was “extremely cordial.”

“Many things were discussed, and I very much appreciated the fact that they wanted to have open communication,” he said. “In many ways, it’s too bad that it wasn’t done long ago.”

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Advertisements below

Share this post!