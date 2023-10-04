Suspect In Tupac Shakur Murder Appears In Court

Duane “Keffe D” Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, in Las Vegas . Davis has been charged in the 1996 fatal drive-by shooting of rapper Tupac Shakur. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP, Pool)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:33 PM – Wednesday, October 4, 2023

The alleged killer of rapper Tupac Shakur made a court appearance.

On Wednesday, 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis, the suspect in connection to the hip hop legend’s murder, appeared in a Las Vegas courtroom.

He was initially supposed to be arraigned on the accusation on Wednesday, but the hearing was cut short after he asked Judge Tierra Jones to postpone the case while he sought legal representation in Sin City.

Mopreme Shakur, Tupac Shakur’s stepbrother, told the press that justice has been delayed for a long time.

“Law enforcement hasn’t cared for a long time,” Mopreme Shakur said. “Young Black men often deal with delayed justice because we’re often viewed as the criminals. So justice has been delayed for quite some time in spite of all the eyes, all the attention, despite the celebrity of my brother. It’s already been 27 years and then the legal process, so-called wheels of justice, moves historically slow.”

Grand jurors voted to increase punishment for the use of a lethal weapon and alleged gang activity.

Davis has long been a suspect in the case and even openly confessed his role in the homicide in interviews ahead of his 2019 tell-all memoir, “Compton Street Legend.”

Tupac was shot on September 7th, 1996, while the vehicle he was in with Suge Knight was stopped at a red light.

Davis reportedly claimed that he was in the front passenger seat of the Cadillac when the shots were fired and that he handed a.40-caliber handgun to his nephew in the back seat.

According to reports, those in Nevada can be guilty of murder for assisting another person in committing the crime.

Davis is the only survivor of the four passengers in the Cadillac that night.

Orlando Anderson was killed in a shooting in Compton in May 1998 and denied any participation in Shakur’s death prior to his death. DeAndre “Big Dre” or “Freaky” Smith, the other backseat passenger, died in 2004 and Terrence “Bubble Up” Brown, the driver, was killed in a shooting in Compton in 2015.

The rescheduled arraignment is now set for October 19th. If Davis is convicted, he may reportedly face decades behind bars.

