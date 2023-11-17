Suspect Dead, Situation ‘Contained’ After Shooting At Hospital

(Photo by STEFANI REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

4:54 PM – Friday, November 17, 2023

A suspect and victim are both dead and the situation has been “contained” following a shooting at New Hampshire State Hospital in Concord, New Hampshire, according to the state’s Homeland Security and Emergency Management Office.

Advertisement

Authorities have assured that all of the patients at the hospital are safe and accounted for.

“Today an active shooter situation occurred at the New Hampshire State Hospital and was contained to the front lobby,” New Hampshire State Police Col. Mark Hall said. “There is no active shooter threat to the public. The scene remains active, as one suspicious vehicle has been located.”

Initially, New Hampshire State Police reported “multiple victims” in the shooting.

Subsequently, it was confirmed that only one individual was shot and transported to the hospital, but died later from their injuries. The suspect, who was confronted by a New Hampshire State trooper assigned to the hospital, was also shot and killed.

Authorities have not disclosed the names of the suspect or the victim.

The shooting occurred in the lobby of the hospital, according to New Hampshire State Police Director Col. Mark Hall.

The public is now being asked to avoid the area due to safety concerns.

The 185-bed facility is an acute psychiatric hospital. The hospital has its own uniformed security force and requires visitors to go through metal detectors.

Governor Chris Sununu released a statement regarding the hospital shooting.

“This afternoon, there was an incident at New Hampshire Hospital, which has been contained. While the scene remains active as the campus is cleared, the suspect is deceased. The state immediately mobilized, and first responders and law enforcement are on the scene. We will provide as many details as possible as this situation unfolds,” he said.

However, Hall reported that the scene remains active, as one “suspicious” vehicle was discovered near the incident.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!