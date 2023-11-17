Donald Trump Attends funeral of his sister, Maryanne Trump Barry

(Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

OAN’s Stephanie Stahl

5:22 PM – Friday, November 17, 2023

Donald Trump paid his respects to his late sister, retired Judge Maryanne Trump Barry, at her funeral on the Upper East Side on Friday.

The president wrote of his sister this week, “I will never forget the many times people would come up to me and say, ‘Your sister was the smartest person on the Court.’ I was always honored by that, but understood exactly what they meant—They were right! She was a great Judge, and a great sister. She will be truly missed!”

The former president, along with his wife Melania and children Don Jr., Eric, and Ivanka, stood on the sidewalk in front of St. Ignatius of Loyola Church on Park Avenue near East 84th Street in Manhattan. They awaited the arrival of the black Cadillac hearse carrying the coffin of the former federal judge, who passed away on November 13th at the age of 86.

During the service, part of the area was restricted, and the block was filled with Secret Service agents and NYPD counterterrorism officers armed with semi-automatic rifles.

The 77-year-old former president chose a dark blue suit for the occasion, opting for a dark gray necktie instead of his usual signature red tie.

Thirteen priests took part in the service, including Jesuit Rev. Joseph “Joe” Parkes, a concelebrant who knew Trump Barry and told The Post she was “a lovely woman.”

“She was a very generous woman. The homily was about the type of life she led, caring for so many people,” Parks said. “She certainly helped the Jesuits out, particularly the schools we run for low-income kids. She was an extraordinarily generous person.”

Donald Trump shook the hands of priests on the steps of the church as his family stood by.

