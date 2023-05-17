Supreme Court okays Illinois assault weapons ban

The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, DC, on May 4, 2020, during the first day of oral arguments held by telephone, a first in the Court’s history, as a result of COVID-19, known as coronavirus. (Photo by SAUL LOEB / AFP) (Photo by SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images)

OAN’s Geraldyn Berry

10:36 AM – Wednesday, May 17, 2023

The Supreme Court has declined on Wednesday to temporarily overturn an Illinois law that prohibited assault-style firearms.

The decision will reportedly permit the Illinois statute to remain in place while lower courts consider whether it is constitutional. This came as Illinois gun store owner, Robert Bevis, had requested for an injunction against the prohibition.

Semi-automatic “assault weapons” were prohibited under Illinois law from both sale and new ownership. Existing lawful owners of such firearms were not be required to surrender them. Large-capacity magazine sales were likewise prohibited by law.

According to the state, “assault weapons,” include the AR-15 rifle, as well as large capacity magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition for a long gun or more than 15 rounds of ammunition for handguns.

On January 10, 2023, Illinois had approved the Protect Illinois Communities Act, outlawing the sale, purchase, manufacture, delivery, and importation of “assault weapons,” as well as the use of large capacity magazines, with the exception of members of the armed forces, police enforcement, and some other qualified individuals. The law mandated legal owners of semi-automatic weapons to register their possession with state police and explicitly mentions the AR-15 and AK-47 firearms.

The United States Court of Appeals for the 7th Circuit, who is reportedly currently considering the case, has yet to issue a final ruling on the Illinois law.

Illinois is one of ten states with a prohibition on assault weapons, as defined by gun control activists.

