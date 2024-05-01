US Mulls Admitting Palestinian Refugees From Gaza

OAN’s Alicia Summers

3:22 PM – Wednesday, May 1, 2024

The Biden administration is considering admitting Palestinian refugees from Gaza into the U.S. CBS reports that senior officials from various agencies are discussing the logistics of permanently resettling Palestinians who have fled to Egypt and have immediate family members who are American citizens. Despite the requirement for these refugees to undergo security screening, the plans are facing criticism. Senator Tim Scott has labeled the move as “hogwash,” citing concerns about the lack of knowledge regarding individuals entering from the southern border or conflict-affected areas controlled by terrorists. The White House has not yet formally announced the details of the plan. For further discussion on this topic, OAN’s Alicia Summers is joined by political strategist Thomas Corbett-Dillon.

