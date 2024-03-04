Supreme Court Keeps Trump On 2024 Presidential Ballots By Unanimous Decision

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump gestures to supporters at a campaign rally Saturday, March 2, 2024, in Richmond, Va. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

OAN’s James Meyers

8:00 AM -Monday, March 4, 2024

The Supreme Court ruled on Monday that former President Donald Trump can remain on the presidential primary ballots in Colorado.

The Case, Trump v. Anderson, arose from the Colorado Supreme Court’s 4-3 decision to remove the 45th president from the state’s primary ballot, citing his actions on January 6, 2021, as violating the 14th Amendment.

The ruling comes one day before Colorado and 14 other states will select their Republican nominees for president.

The order found that only Congress, and not individual states, can disqualify candidates for federal office under section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which is known as the Disqualification Clause.

“The judgment of the Colorado Supreme Court … cannot stand,” the order read. “All nine Members of the Court agree with that result.”

With the ruling, the high court expressed fears that electoral contests, and who gets to participate in them, could become unmanageable if Colorado’s top court decision was allowed to stay permanent.

Trump’s attorneys argued the same sentiments last month before the high court, while also suggesting that the insurrection clause was meant to be enforced by Congress, with justices agreeing with the reasoning.

“It’ll come down to just a handful of states that are going to decide the presidential election,” Chief Justice John Roberts said during oral arguments. “That’s a pretty daunting consequence.”

“The question you have to confront,” liberal Justice Elena Kagan also told attorney Jason Murray, who represents Colorado voters seeking to remove Trump from the ballot, “is why a single state should decide who gets to be president of the United States.”

Additionally, the ruling overturns disqualification orders handed down by officials and judges in Maine and Illinois in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, Trump is the clear frontrunner to receive the 2024 Republican nomination, dominating the primary elections so far.

