Judge Rejects Sen. Menendez’s Claim That Search Warrants Were ‘Unconstitutional’ In Bribery Case

U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) participates in a Senate Banking Committee hearing at the Hart Senate Office Building on December 06, 2023 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

6:18 PM – Monday, March 4, 2024

U.S. Democrat Senator Bob Menendez’s argument regarding the search warrants involved in his case being “unconstitutional”—while investigators cited charges of corruption and discovered gold bars and cash at his New Jersey home—was dismissed by a federal judge on Monday.



Judge Sidney H. Stein decided on Monday that the Democrat’s repeated 2022 email account searches and house searches were lawfully requested and executed.



Nevertheless, the senator’s legal defense claimed that the warrants were “riddled with material misrepresentation and omissions that deceived the authorizing magistrate judge.”

However, according to Stein, there was no purposeful or significant omission in the warrants, and a hearing was not required to investigate the allegations in greater detail. Additionally, he rejected the appeals to search warrants made by one of the three businessmen accused in the case that also led to Menendez’s wife’s arrest.

A last warrant related to cell phone records was issued in September of last year, and the other warrants were issued between January and July of 2022.

During a search of his residence in June 2022, prosecutors claimed that they found over $480,000 in cash and over $100,000 worth of gold bars, most of which were concealed in clothes, closets, and a large safe.

When police first revealed allegations in September, photographs of cash stashed in envelopes inside jackets with Menendez’s name on them were included in the indictment.

Investigators also claimed to have seen Menendez’s Google search regarding the price of a “kilo of gold,” as well as the DNA of a man who, according to the prosecution, bribed him with an envelope containing thousands of dollars.

