Supreme Court Admits To Accidentally Posting Ruling On Pending Abortion Case

OAN’s James Meyers

11:30 AM – Wednesday, June 26, 2024

The Supreme Court (SCOTUS) on Wednesday admitted to accidentally posting a document online related to a pending abortion case in Idaho, which was obtained by Bloomberg Law before it was removed from the website.

According to Supreme Court spokesperson Patricia McCabe, a document was inadvertently and briefly uploaded” to the court website, but added that the ruling “has not been released.”

However, the opinion piece obtained by Bloomberg stated that the majority of the SCOTUS ruled to dismiss the case as “improvidently granted,” which will now send it back to a lower court that had previously reinstated emergency abortions for the health of patients.

The case concerns a federal law that allows doctors to perform an abortion procedure in the emergency room if it could cause the death of the mother.

Idaho’s law states that anyone who performs an abortion no matter the situation is subject to criminal penalties, which could include up to five years in prison. Additionally, providers of the practice could potentially lose their professional licenses.

Meanwhile the Supreme Court is expected to issue rulings on Thursday and Friday as it reaches the end of its current term. The abortion case is one of 12 yet to be decided.

