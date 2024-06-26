Babylon Bee Article: ‘Trump Preps For Debate Against Biden By Going To Nursing Home And Arguing With Dementia Patients’

Babylon Bee logo

OAN’s Brooke Mallory – Commentary

11:20 AM – Wednesday, June 26, 2024

On Monday, June 24th, conservative “fake news” media outlet Babylon Bee posted yet another hit comedic article, which amassed at least 2.6 million views and 11 thousand retweets so far just on X (Twitter).

However, the satire piece seemed to strike a nerve with liberals and leftists as the topic highlighted an underlying fear of many Democrats as the 2024 debates approach.

“The Babylon Bee is the world’s best satire site, totally inerrant in all its truth claims. We write satire about Christian stuff, political stuff, and everyday life… We focus on just the facts, leaving spin and bias to other news sites like CNN and Fox News. If you would like to complain about something on our site, take it up with God. Unlike other satire sites, everything we post is 100% verified by Snopes.com,” reads the “About Us” section of satirical media outlet Babylon Bee.

It’s no secret that Biden is known for his fair share of verbal blunders. In fact, even far-left news outlets like Politico have reported on the plethora of embarrassing instances in which Biden has gone “off the cuff,” prompting confusion and cackles, except these laughs aren’t typically with Biden; they’re at him.

“President Joe Biden is known for his loose, off-the-cuff comments. Many have been inconsequential gaffes—an awkward turn of phrase or a moment of embarrassing honesty about his personal life. Then there are times when Biden has said the quiet part out loud, including on key foreign policy matters. His blunt remarks have prompted pushback from world leaders and attempts to correct the record from State Department and White House officials,” wrote Politico writer Eric Bazail-Eimil.

The Babylon Bee article highlights widespread concerns held by Democrats who desperately hope that 81-year-old Biden is in peak physical condition during the upcoming debates so that he can seem attentive, sound as eloquent as possible, and more crucially, present himself as suitable for taking on the role of United States president for a second time and for four more years.

The article begins: “The Trump campaign announced Monday that the former president had begun preparing for his upcoming debate with Joe Biden by visiting nursing homes and arguing with dementia patients. ‘George, you’re wrong about lime JELL-O. Nobody likes it,’ Trump said as he argued with a 94-year-old dementia patient who claims to be constantly observed by Russian spies. ‘It doesn’t taste good! Everyone’s telling me all the time how much they hate it and you’re telling me they should serve it every day? On DAY ONE I will ban lime JELL-O.’ ‘And Mexico will pay for it!’”

Later in the article, the writer includes additional quips that prompted even more laughs from readers.

“Trump’s debate prep is a distinct departure from previous campaign years when he spent time studying government policy and took part in mock debates against former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie. ‘I spent all my time arguing against a fat man about bridges or something,’ Trump said, reflecting on past debate missteps. “It didn’t prepare me at all. Biden is thin and he hates bridges!'”

Current polls show Trump leading Biden, and according to the outlet Axios, a Democrat strategist who is in touch and familiar with the Biden campaign agreed to give his (or her) own remarks on the 2024 campaign situation.

“It is unclear to many of us watching from the outside whether the president and his core team realize how dire the situation is right now, and whether they even have a plan to fix it. That is scary,” said the insider. “Even for those close to the center, there is a hesitance to raise skepticism or doubt about the current path, for fear of being viewed as disloyal,” the source added.

(Views expressed by guest commentators may not reflect the views of OAN or its affiliates.)

