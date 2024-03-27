Subaru Recalls Over 18,000 Vehicles Due To Airbag Issue

New York International Auto Show Holds Preview For Media NEW YORK – APRIL 17: The 2015 Subaru Outback is unveiled during a media preview of the 2014 New York International Auto Show in New York. The show opens with a sneak preview to the public April 18th and runs through April 27th. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images)

OAN’s Abril Elfi

12:37 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

Subaru has now recalled approximately 118,723 vehicles over a sensor issue that may cause a short circuit, preventing the front passenger airbag from deploying in a car crash.

According to the Subaru recall, which was sent to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), an airbag malfunction can increase the chance of a passenger suffering severe injuries or death during an accident.

The recall includes 2020–2022 Outback and legacy models. However, no injuries have been reported yet related to the reported airbag issue.

The affected models have a sensor that detects when someone is sitting in the passenger seat, which is connected to the vehicle’s Occupant Detection System (ODS).

Subaru stated that the company that was responsible for making the ODS may have used circuit boards inside the system that were “faulty.” They continued, explaining that having a faulty circuit board allows moisture to leak in, which can eventually cause a short circuit.

“If there’s a possible short circuit, the dashboard on the Outback or Legacy will alert drivers, the airbag system warning lamp will illuminate, the front passenger’s frontal airbag OFF indicator will illuminate, and the front passenger airbag may not deploy in certain crashes as designed,” the recall states.

When owners of Outbacks and Legacy vehicles bring their cars in to a nearby dealership, Subaru promises to replace the ODS sensors at no additional cost to them.

On Wednesday, the company intends to inform dealerships about the recall and its replacements.

Owners of Subaru vehicles should call the company at (844) 373-6614 and reference recall number WRA-24 if they have any questions regarding the issue. Owners can also reach the NHTSA by calling (888) 327-4236.

