Biden Considers Handing Out Green Cards To Foreigners Entering U.S. Illegally, Granting Amnesty

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks at the Chavis community center on March 26, 2024 in Raleigh, North Carolina. (Photo by Eros Hoagland/Getty Images)

OAN’s Brooke Mallory

12:49 PM – Wednesday, March 27, 2024

President Joe Biden is now considering giving illegal immigrants amnesty “in an effort to address the escalating immigration situation,” according to Politico.

Advertisement

In response to ongoing criticism regarding how Biden has not taken enough action on illegal immigration or the southern border issue, the president and his administration say that they are now considering a number of alternatives to adopt a more “aggressive” position, the White House claimed.

According to three sources familiar with the plans who spoke to Politico, the administration may begin awarding green cards to illegal immigrants who have lived in the U.S. for a “considerable amount of time,” thus granting them amnesty to remain there.

The proposal would reportedly let immigrants who have been in the nation for more than ten years apply for the cancellation of the removal program, given that their relatives would “suffer” if they were to be deported.

If an immigration judge confirms a migrant’s request for cancellation of removal and they complete the standards, they will be granted a special green card, giving them permanent residency.

According to the three officials who spoke with Politico, it would also be part of a bigger push by Biden to act on behalf of illegals who have long resided in the country. Additionally, the government has considered extending even more assistance to states and towns like Denver, Colorado, and New York City that have welcomed a sizable influx of illegal immigrants.

Biden previously claimed that he needed permission from Congress to take action on the southern border crisis or illegal immigration, even going so far as to accuse Republican lawmakers of blocking him.

“I’ve done all I can do. Just give me the power. I’ve asked from the very day I got into office,” Biden claimed on January 30th.

Stay informed! Receive breaking news blasts directly to your inbox for free. Subscribe here. https://www.oann.com/alerts

Share this post!