Student Found Dead Hanging From A Tree At High School In Austin

6:00 PM – Friday, August 18, 2023

Administrators of an Austin, Texas high school canceled class after a student’s body was found hanging from a tree on campus.

According to Independent School District Police Chief Wayne Sneed, who appeared in a news conference, the staff at Travis Early College High School found the body of an 11th-grade girl hanging from a tree near the back of the school just before 8:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Reports state that emergency personnel came on campus, and a Travis County medical examiner’s official pronounced the girl dead at around 7:55 a.m.

This would have been the fourth day of the new school year. However, students were either arriving at school early for extracurricular activities or on their way to campus when the district decided to cancel classes.

Sneed said in the press conference that they made sure no students witnessed the tragic discovery.

“Staff reacted very quickly in securing the area and making sure no students ever got into that immediate area,” Sneed said. “So there was no exposure to students at all.”

Even though medical examiners believe the victim was between 15 and 20-years-old, she has not yet been identified and officials are waiting for examiners to determine her cause of death.

A spokesperson for the school district said more information would be released at a later time and that it is an ongoing investigation.

