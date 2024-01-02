Steve Scalise Endorses Trump For President

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

1:38 PM – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

House Majority Leader Steve Scalise has endorsed former President Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential race.

On Tuesday, Scalise (R-La.) posted his endorsement for the 45th president on X (Twitter), saying he is looking forward to working with Trump, the Republican House and the Senate “to fight for those families who are struggling under the weight of Biden’s failed policies.”

Trump responded to the endorsement on his social media platform, Truth Social, saying it was a “great honor” to have his endorsement.

“I will not let you, or our Country, down!” Trump wrote.

Scalise’s endorsement comes just a few months after Trump openly questioned Scalise’s health and implied he was too ill to hold the position of Speaker of the House.

Divisions within the GOP conference ultimately forced Scalise, who is currently battling a curable form of blood cancer, to withdraw from the speaker’s race.

Additionally, Trump has the support of other prominent House Republicans including Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-La.) and House Republican Conference Chair Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.).

