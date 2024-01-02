Elon Musk Defends Trump After Altered Green Day Lyrics Controversy On NYE

Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs onstage during the Harley-Davidson’s Homecoming Festival – Day 1 at Veterans Park on July 14, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images for Harley-Davidson)

OAN’s Sophia Flores

1:32 PM – Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Elon Musk has taken a stand against haters of 45th President Donald Trump and his supporters by calling out the rock band Green Day for altering their lyrics in one of the group’s most popular songs that was performed live for the new year.

During the band’s performance at Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong changed the lyrics to the band’s 2004 song “American Idiot.”

The original lyrics of the song were “Well, maybe I’m the f****t, America/ I’m not a part of a redneck agenda/ Now everybody, do the propaganda/ And sing along to the age of paranoia.”

The most recent unveiled lyrics said “Well, maybe I’m the f****t, America/ I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda/ Now everybody, do the propaganda/ And sing along to the age of paranoia.”

The move sparked an uproar of criticism from many supporters of Trump, who is credited with popularizing the phrase “Make America Great Again” (MAGA).

A handful of public figures, including Musk, the richest man in the world, who is known for his outspoken views that occasionally challenge woke culture and political “correctness,” took to social media to share frustrations.

The Berkeley-based band has a long history of criticizing U.S. presidents and touting leftist viewpoints while simultaneously enjoying the fruits of American capitalism.

The band first attacked Trump in 2016 when they utilized the slogan “No Trump, no KKK, no fascist USA” at the American Music Awards.

In 2018, Green Day continued to speak out against the former president at a private performance.

“I f****** hate Donald Trump so much,” Armstrong said. “I used to scream I hated George Bush. This one is a little different. This one is bad, it’s like acid gone bad.”

Most recently, the band released merchandise with the Republican’s mugshot on it. The merch labeled Trump as the “ultimate Nimrod,” a nod to their 1997 album.

