Steve Bannon Pleads Guilty To Fraud, Avoids Jail Time

OAN Staff Abril Elfi

2:25 PM – Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Steve Bannon has pleaded guilty to a fraud charge in connection to defrauding donors who had given money to a private campaign to build a wall along the U.S. southern border, to combat the migrant crisis.

On Tuesday, Bannon pleaded guilty to one count of scheme to defraud and has been sentenced to three years conditional discharge. However, he will not receive jail time as part of a plea agreement as long as he stays out of trouble.

The plea agreement states that Bannon is prohibited from fundraising for or serving as “an officer, director, or in any other fiduciary position” for any charitable organization with assets in New York state.

Bannon also cannot use, sell or possess any data gathered from donors to the “We Build the Wall” scheme.

When asked by reporters about how he felt about the outcome, Bannon replied saying, “like a million bucks.”

In 2022, Bannon had pleaded not guilty to a state court indictment that had charged him with money laundering, fraud and conspiracy in the scheme.

Bannon had been accused of falsely promising donors that all money given to the “We Build the Wall” campaign would go toward building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border. However, prosecutors alleged that the money was used to enrich Bannon and others involved in the project instead.

After Trump pardoned Bannon during the final hours of his first term in office in 2021, Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg (D-N.Y.) charged him in state court on the same allegations.

