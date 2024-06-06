Steve Bannon Ordered To Report To Prison By July 1st

Steve Bannon, former advisor to President Donald Trump, departs the E. Barrett Prettyman U.S. Courthouse on June 6, 2024 in Washington, DC. Bannon has been ordered to begin serving his four-month prison sentence on July 1 for two counts of contempt of Congress after failing to comply with a congressional subpoena related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. (Photo by Kent Nishimura/Getty Images)

OAN’s James Meyers

11:02 AM – Thursday, June 6, 2024

Former Donald Trump advisor, Steve Bannon, has a limited window of time to request the intervention of a higher court after a federal judge on Thursday ordered him to report to prison by July 1st.

U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols granted prosecutors’ request to force Bannon to begin serving his prison term after a three-judge panel last month upheld his contempt of Congress conviction.

However, Nichols also made it clear in his ruling that Bannon would be able to seek a stay of his order, which could delay his surrender date.

Nichols, who was nominated to the bench by Trump, had initially allowed Bannon to remain free while he fought his conviction. Yet, the panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit decided that Bannon’s challenges lack merit.

In 2022, Bannon was convicted on two counts of contempt of Congress.

One count for refusing to sit for a deposition with the January 6th House Committee, and the other for refusing to provide documents related to his involvement in alleged efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election results.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates!

